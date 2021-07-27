Stampede at Ujjain Temple Amid VIP Visits, COVID Protocols Ignored

Meanwhile, Ujjain District Collector Ashish Singh said that the incident was an exception, and social distancing would be ensured in the future.

Singh was quoted as saying, "We will sit and plan for next Monday. COVID protocol cannot be followed in the kind of free-for-all we had today. There were also too many people in one go. We will revise the plan. We will ensure social distancing”, NDTV reported.

The temple’s assistant administrator Moolchand Joonwal said, “Due to it being the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan, people were allowed to stand in queues for darshan apart from pre-booking. However, the crowd that turned up was much larger than what we expected," news agency PTI reported.