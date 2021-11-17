Ahmedabad: VHP Workers 'Purify' Garden Where Group of Muslims Read Namaz

After a video showing Muslim men and women reading namaz at the Vastrapur lake garden in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, went viral, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) performed a 'purification ritual' at the site on Monday, 15 November, The Hindu reported.

The secretary of the Gujarat VHP, Ashok Raval said that "on Monday evening, some VHP workers reached the garden to 'purify' the place. They chanted mantras and sprinkled 'Ganga jal'."