Soumitra Chatterjee in a ‘Very Critical’ Condition: Reports

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is reportedly in a “very critical” condition.

According to PTI, a doctor at the facility said the 85-year-old actor’s platelet count has dropped further in the last 24 hours, and he isn’t responding to any treatment.

The acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on 6 October, after he tested positive for COVID-19. After testing negative for the infection a few weeks later, he was shifted to a non-COVID ICU.