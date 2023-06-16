ADVERTISEMENT
The Quint's 'Islamophobia 365' Project Named as Finalist at SOPA 2023 Awards

The awards ceremony was held in Hong Kong on Thursday, 15 June.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
The Quint's 'Islamophobia 365' Project Named as Finalist at SOPA 2023 Awards
i

We are happy to announce that The Quint's multimedia interactive titled 'Islamophobia 365: Lynchings and Beyond’ was a finalist at the 25th edition of the Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) 2023 Awards.

We were up against two other Asian publications in the regional/local section of the 'Excellence in Journalistic Innovation' category.

"More than 90 awards are given out each year in an array of categories, which are periodically reviewed to keep pace with the ever-evolving ways that journalism is delivered to consumers," according to the official website of the non-profit.

First held in 1999, the annual SOPA awards are overseen by an editorial committee comprising senior journalists, in coordination with its board of publisher representatives.

More About 'Islamophobia 365: Lynchings and Beyond'

‘Islamophobia 365: Lynchings and Beyond’ is a data-driven multimedia interactive that documents instances of anti-Muslim hate in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, providing details of as many as 418 such instances since September 2015.

The documentation and classification of these cases show how increasingly rampant and systemic communal prejudice has become in the state.

'Islamophobia 365' also won the Gold in Best Data Visualisation at South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022 presented by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

(Photo: The Quint)

Each incident has been presented in an interactive manner, to make it more engaging for readers. We used pop-ups that allowed the reader to find out more about any case that they wished to delve into further, created interactive data visualisations based on interesting data points that emerged through our research, and presented additional audio-visual and multimedia elements for cases for which they were available.

Click here to view the full multimedia interactive.

