Sonia Meets Opposition Leaders, Discusses Parliament Strategy
The Opposition has been protesting against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from Parliament's Winter Session.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 14 December, met with a band of Opposition leaders – including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and J&K National Conference head Farooq Abdullah – at her residence in New Delhi to deliberate over their strategy in the Parliament, news agency ANI reported.
DMK leader T R Baalu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were also among the leaders present at 10 Janpath.
Speaking to ANI after the congregation concluded, Abdullah said:
"It was a meeting about the country. We talked about how we can work together and move forward and how we can take out the country from this difficulty. A good agreement has been formed among us."Farooq Abdullah, as per ANI
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that the leaders will meet again tomorrow (Wednesday, 15 December) and Sharad Pawar will also be there.
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress reportedly received no invitation for the meet.
Opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs amid the Winter Session for the past two weeks, leading to an impasse in the Parliament.
Speaking on the matter after the meet, Sanjay Raut added, "No apologies, no regrets, we'll fight."
On Tuesday, Opposition MPs held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding that the suspension order be revoked.
(With inputs from ANI.)
