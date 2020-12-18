In Letter, Sonia Reminds CM Uddhav of ‘Commitment’ on SC/ST Issues
The Maha Vikas Aghadi is a state-level coalition between the Shiv Sena, the Congress and NCP.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dated 14 December, reminding him of his commitment towards Dalits and Adivasis in the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi is a state-level coalition between the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP.
Gandhi urged the CM to implement the Common Minimum Programme and stand by the marginalised sections of society.
In the letter, she wrote “The budget allocation for the development of SC/ST communities should be proportionate to their share in the population.” Adding that “there should be legislative backing to utilise funds allocated during the same financial year” she exampled the laws enacted by the Congress in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
She also brought up stimulating entrepreneurship in SC/ST communities and the introduction of reservation in government contracts and projects for enterprises promoted by SC/ST professionals.
Again, the letter referred to Congress’ initiatives regarding the same at the Centre and state-governments like Karnataka.
Gandhi also raised the issue of rapid recruitments drives for filling up backing vacancies in a time-bound manner for posts already reserved for SCs and STs in different departments.
Among other issues, Gandhi wrote of the need for technical education training and skill development of SC/ST youth, which, according to her, should receive the highest priority, and the expansion of scholarship schemes, hostel facilities and residential schools.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.