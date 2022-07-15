ADVERTISEMENT
Two Soldiers Killed and One Injured in Fratricide Incident in Poonch Army Camp
An Army jawan allegedly shot dead his colleague and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
An Army jawan allegedly shot dead his colleague and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, 15 July.
According to the report, at around 5.30 am, while participating in a road opening party (RoP) activity in the Surankote region, Naik Imtiyaz Ahmed and Sepoy Ibrar got into an altercation. In a flash of rage, Ahmed pulled out his service weapon and started shooting, instantly killing Ibrar and wounding two other soldiers, reported PTI.
Ahmed, who later shot himself, and another soldier who was wounded in the fratricide, succumbed to injuries. One soldier is still undergoing treatment at a hospital.
An army official told PTI that a court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the incident.
(With inputs from PTI.)
