A Lieutenant Colonel and a soldier of the Indian Army died after a patrolling-cum-snow clearance party came under an avalanche in the Lungnak La area of north Sikkim on Thursday, 14 May.The two personnel were part of the 18-member group which came under the avalanche, PTI reported, citing officials."Inspite of the best efforts of the rescue team, an officer, Lieutenant Colonel Robert TA, and Sapper Sapala Shanmukha Rao, who were trapped, lost their lives. All other team members are safe," the Indian Army said in a statement, ANI reported.A search operation had been launched soon after the avalanche hit the group.(More details awaited.)