Influencer Takes Picture With Open Casket at Father’s Funeral, Twitter Reacts
Twitter had mixed reactions over Jayne Rivera, a 20-year-old influencer posing with her father's open casket.
Jayne Rivera, a 20-year-old Instagram model and social media influencer from Miami, Florida, recently posted pictures of herself posing alongside her father's casket at his funeral.
The post has triggered backlash on social media for being insensitive. Rivera first uploaded the picture on 28 October with the caption, "Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi, you were my best friend. A life well-lived."
The pictures quickly went viral on Twitter. A user wrote, "this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…." This was followed by a chain of comments and replies that talked about how the picture was wrong and odd and how this way no way for someone to grieve.
Rivera has also talked about her decision to post these pictured amid the serious backlash that has come her way. "Everyone handles the loss of a loved one in their own ways; some are more traditional while others might come across as taboo," she said in an interview with NBC.
"For me, I treated the celebration as if my father was right next to me, posing for the camera as he had done on many occasions prior," she said while mentioning that she stands by what she did and doesn't regret it.
Other users on Twitter too spoke in her favour and wrote about how everyone processes grief in different ways and there is no way to judge what is right and what isn't.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.