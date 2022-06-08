Meet Kyra, India’s First Meta-Influencer
Kyra is a 21-year-old meta-influencer created by TopSocial Media, an influencer marketing platform.
We might have heard of virtual avatars, metaverses, and even virtual currency, but have you ever heard of a virtual influencer? Kyra is created by Himanshu Goel, a software engineer who is also the head of business at TopSocial Media, an influencer marketing platform.
"Dream chaser, model, and traveller," reads Kyra's Instagram bio. She has almost 100k followers on Instagram, and curiosity around her is only increasing. She is seen doing yoga, lounging around, and even creating reels on her Instagram platform.
Kyra is seen doing things and posing in a manner common to influencers. In some photos, she is even seen posing in front of Jaipur's Hawa Mahal in Rajasthan.
While some users couldn't help but marvel at how real she looked, others weren't as convinced with the computer generated image (CGI). Here are some praises and suggestions from netizens.
What do you think? Is Kyra's look convincing or not?
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.