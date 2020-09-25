Slain Kashmiri Advocate Babar Qadri Was A ‘Fearless Democrat’

Hours before the assassination, Babar had hit out at the separatist ideologue and Kashmir High Court Bar Association president, Mian Qayoom, and accused unnamed lawyers associated with the Bar of planning to kill him. Lawyers associated with the Bar, however, rubbished his claims, saying they had no role in the killing.

In his last tweet, Babar, father to two minor girls, posted a screenshot of a Facebook user who accused him of working for ‘agencies’ and wrote, “I urge the state police administration to register FIR .... This can threat(en) my life,” and tagged the official handle of Jammu headquarter of J&K Police.

The assassination, second of its kind in two years after editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by militants outside his office in Srinagar on 14 June 2018, has sent shockwaves across the Valley. His mortal remains were taken to their ancestral Sheikhpora Dhobiwan village in north Kashmir for last rites.