Sidhu Moose Wala Case: 2 Absconding Members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang Arrested

Two absconding members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, officials said on Friday, 16 September.

The task force nabbed the two gangsters, identified as Mandeep alias Tufan and Manpreet alias Mani Raiya, from Amritsar district, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The two were arrested in an intelligence-led operation, Yadav added.

The duo was wanted in several cases of killings and robbery. Yadav said they were also wanted for links with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa district on 29 May. On Saturday, Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter involved in the popular Punjabi singer's killing.