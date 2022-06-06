Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 1 Held For Housing Suspects, Total Arrests Now 3

Hours later, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."

Meanwhile, on 3 June, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagjit Singh moved the Supreme Court over the murder and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Singh argued in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that Moose Wala's killing has completely shaken public confidence in Punjab.

It also said that not only has the state government "miserably failed" in preventing the incident from taking place, but it has also not been able to put a stop to gang wars that have created a "storm of fear and terror" in Punjab.

