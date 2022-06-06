Police Probing Role of Man Seen Taking Selfie With Moose Wala the Day He Died
After taking a selfie, the man asked the shooters to prepare for the ambush on Sidhu Moose Wala, the police said.
The Punjab Police are probing the role of a man purportedly seen taking a selfie with Sidhu Moose Wala on 29 May, the day the Punjabi singer was killed, the police said on Monday, 6 June.
The CCTV footage shows a group of men standing around the singer's black SUV, with one of them going to the driver's side and asking him for a selfie.
After taking a selfie, the man called the shooters and asked them to prepare for the ambush on Moose Wala, NDTV reported police officials as saying.
The police further said that two people seen in the footage are suspects in the murder case.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Police said that they had identified eight shooters who had murdered Moose Wala. The accused are from Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
Moose Wala was murdered in Punjab's Mansa on 29 May. Soon after his murder, the Punjab Police claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was responsible for the attack.
On 3 June, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagjit Singh moved the Supreme Court over the singer's murder and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
Singh argued in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that Moose Wala's killing had completely shaken public confidence in Punjab.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
