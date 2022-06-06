Police Probing Role of Man Seen Taking Selfie With Moose Wala the Day He Died

The Punjab Police are probing the role of a man purportedly seen taking a selfie with Sidhu Moose Wala on 29 May, the day the Punjabi singer was killed, the police said on Monday, 6 June.

The CCTV footage shows a group of men standing around the singer's black SUV, with one of them going to the driver's side and asking him for a selfie.

After taking a selfie, the man called the shooters and asked them to prepare for the ambush on Moose Wala, NDTV reported police officials as saying.