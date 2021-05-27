Black Fungus: Top Bengaluru Hospitals Run Out of Amphotericin-B

Black fungus is an aggressive infection that first develops in the nasal tract, travels towards the eye, and then the brain. It can be fatal if it spreads to the brain. It is being detected in several people who recovered from COVID-19. Patients who received high doses of steroids or were on oxygen support during their COVID treatment are thought to be particularly vulnerable.

As many as 24 states and Union Territories in the country have reported cases of Mucormycosis so far.

While Gujarat has reported 2,859 such cases, Maharashtra has reported 2770. Andhra Pradesh (768), Madhya Pradesh (752), Telangana (744), Uttar Pradesh (701) and Karnataka (481), have also reported cases as of 25 May.the