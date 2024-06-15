Shillong Teer Result for 15 June 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners for Today

Shillong Teer Result for 15 June 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is getting ready to announce the Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 15 June 2024, for all concerned participants. The Teer results will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants who are eagerly waiting to know the winning numbers must keep a close eye on the website. The Teer lottery game is conducted at the Shillong Polo Stadium for all interested participants.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 15 June, will be announced in a PDF format. You can check and download the PDFs for both rounds from meghalayateer.com to know the lucky winners. The Teer lottery sambad game is very interesting. People who like archery find the game exciting and participate to win exclusive prizes. The rules are stated online for all.