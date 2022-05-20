Sheena Bora Case: Indrani Mukerjea Walks Out of Jail, Day After SC Grants Bail
A bench of the apex court on Thursday noted that Indrani Mukerjea had spent nearly 6.5 years in jail already.
Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter, Sheena Bora, was released from Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Friday, 20 May, a day after she was granted bail by the Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported.
"I am just going home...Empathy and forgiveness...I have forgiven all the people who have hurt me. I have learned a lot in the jail," the agency quoted Bora as saying.
A bench of the apex court on Thursday noted that Mukerjea had spent nearly 6.5 years in jail already and that the trial in the case is not likely to be finished soon.
"Indrani Mukherjea has been in custody for 6.5 years. We are not making comments on merits of case. Even if the 50 percent witnesses are given up by prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She is granted bail. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukherjea will also be imposed on her," a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna said in the court, according to Bar & Bench.
The court also noted that the other accused in the case, her husband Peter Mukerjea, is already on bail since February 2020, and said that Indrani can be released on the same conditions.
What Was the Case?
In a sensational case that had garnered attention from across the country, Sheena Bora was, on 24 April 2012, allegedly abducted and murdered in a conspiracy by her parents.
According to the CBI, Indrani Mukerjea had committed the crime as she was enraged with Sheena over her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, Indrani's husband and media mogul Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage. After the murder, Indrani had allegedly told everyone that Sheena had moved to the US.
Along with Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, Peter Mukerjea, and driver Shyamvar Rai are said to be behind the conspiracy. The murder case was brought to light when Shyamvar Rai was caught with a gun. During his interrogation, he revealed that he allegedly witnessed the murder.
(With inputs from ANI and Bar & Bench.)
