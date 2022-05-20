Sheena Bora Case: Indrani Mukerjea Walks Out of Jail, Day After SC Grants Bail

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter, Sheena Bora, was released from Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Friday, 20 May, a day after she was granted bail by the Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported.

"I am just going home...Empathy and forgiveness...I have forgiven all the people who have hurt me. I have learned a lot in the jail," the agency quoted Bora as saying.

A bench of the apex court on Thursday noted that Mukerjea had spent nearly 6.5 years in jail already and that the trial in the case is not likely to be finished soon.