Sharjeel Imam Gets Bail in Sedition Case Over Speech at AMU, To Remain in Jail

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday, 27 November, granted bail to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case registered against him for a speech he made at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) held in the campus on 16 January 2020.

The bail was granted by Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh of the Allahabad High Court, Bar and Bench reported.

However, Imam will remain in jail, as he has also been charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in a case of the Northeast Delhi riots.