'Intention of Killing Victim': Delhi Police in Shahdara Gang Rape Charge Sheet

In the complaint to the police, the survivor’s sister had written, “…Naa hi yeh kaam karne dete hai, naa hi yeh kamaane dete hai. Main apna ghar kaise chalaungi? Mujhe inn logo se khatra hai… Dhamki dete hai, izzat ki, jaan ki. Main majboor hu sir, mujhe tumhaari sahayta chahiye. (These people don't let me work or earn any money. How am I supposed to run my house? They are a danger to me... They threaten to kill me; outrage my modesty... I am helpless, sir, I need your help.)”

An FIR based on the complaint received on 20 January – six days before the incident – was only lodged on 29 January.

On Monday, 25 April, DCP (Shahdara) said that an FIR has also been filed against the auto driver in which the woman was kidnapped from outside her residence in Shahdara district.

DCP said, “Police collected scientific evidence with the assistance of cyber team and FSL. Apart from this, psychological state assessment of the accused persons was also carried out. Voice sample of the accused persons is also being taken.”