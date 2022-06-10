Prophet Remarks Row: Massive Protests, Violence in UP; Over 100 Arrested

A total of 109 people were arrested on Friday, 10 June, after massive protests erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh over ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and former Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal's remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

Visuals from the state showed stone-pelting, arson, and sloganeering, even as police tried to quell the protests.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on Friday evening with top officials over Friday's incidents, news agency ANI reported.

Adityanath has instructed officials to take "stringent action against anti-social elements."

"Those who take the law into their hands will be taught strict lessons," the chief minister reportedly said.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM KP Maurya said, "Culprits will not be spared. The innocent will not be hassled. But if somebody tries to indulge in rioting, then they should know that Uttar Pradesh is a state where rioters will not be forgiven."