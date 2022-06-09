Kanpur Violence: Man Arrested for Posting ‘Inflammatory’ Content on Facebook
This brings the total number of arrests in connection with the clashes in Kanpur to 55.
Kanpur police on Thursday, 9 June, arrested a man who put up “inflammatory and objectionable posts” on social media in connection with the violence in Kanpur, bringing the tally of arrests in the incident to 55.
The police arrested Gaurav Rajput from Kanpur’s Kakadev locality. Moreover, the police mentioned a decision to heavily deploy forces in a few areas of Kanpur, ahead of Friday prayers.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) BBGTS Murthy said that he received information about Rajput’s inflammatory posts which allegedly targeted Muslims on Facebook. He also said that Rajput shared these posts with others.
After being arrested, Rajput was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate-VIII, who sent him to a one-day judicial remand.
It has been decided to heavily deploy police force including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and civil police in some pockets here in view of Friday prayers, said Anand Prakash Tiwari, the additional commissioner of police, law and order.
Clashes in Kanpur
Kanpur saw violence on Friday, 3 June, as members of two communities pelted stones and hurled bombs in an attempt to close shops in protest against "insulting" comments against Prophet Muhammad by BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate.
Violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur on 3 June, when some people tried to force shopkeepers to pull down their shutters.
Besides those arrested, around a dozen more suspects are still in police detention and being interrogated over their alleged role in the violence.
The arrested persons, including prime accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who was arrested in Lucknow’s Hazratganj on Sunday, 5 June, were produced before the special remand magistrate court which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days, a senior police official had said on Monday, 6 June.
The Kotwali police had lodged an FIR on 3 June, against two Facebook users and three Twitter accounts for posting "fake and inflammatory content" about the violence.
(With inputs from PTI)
