‘Sensation’ or Honest Mistake?: Hows & Whys of UP Man’s Oxygen SOS

After the controversy, the Amethi Police took to Twitter to share a video message narrating the developments that led to the registration of the case against Yadav.

“The first tweet that came at around 8 o’clock on 26 April stated that, ‘I need oxygen for my grandfather in Amethi.’ It is our responsibility to reach out to people in need so along with the CMO we tried to reach out to the person immediately. When he did not pick up calls, we electronically traced his location and rushed a team there. We thought that he might be in difficult circumstances and might not be able to take calls,” Amethi SP Dinesh Singh said in the video message.

“With time, what we learnt was that the deceased was Shashank’s grandfather. Shashank left his home at 6 pm on 26 April and travelled 20 km (where his grandfather was) and stayed there for five minutes, returned home and put out the tweet in the meanwhile,” Singh said.