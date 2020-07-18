Manipur ADGP Allegedly Shoots Self, Rushed to Hospital in Imphal
Manipur ADGP Arvind Kumar’s condition is reportedly serious but he is responding to treatment.
A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Arvind Kumar, allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarters at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on Saturday, 18 July, ANI reported.
Kumar has been taken to a private hospital in Imphal for treatment, NDTV said in its report. His condition is reportedly serious but he is responding to treatment.
Kumar holds the position of the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Manipur. He is a 1992-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre and was previously with IB as Joint Director, EastMojo reported.
According to NDTV, the top officials of the state, including Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu, were present at the hospital where Kumar is being treated. Babu reportedly said that a probe will be carried out intoto why Kumar allegedly shot himself.
(With inputs from ANI, EastMojo and NDTV.)
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.