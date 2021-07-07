SC Seeks Status Report on Vacancies in Central, State Information Panels

Divan added that the maximum strength of the CIC is up to 10 members and right now, there are seven members. "If they are aggrieved by subsequent developments or by our affidavit, then they should say so on affidavit," she added.



Justice Nazeer pointed out that the compliance report was filed more than a year ago. "Let us know the latest position, and file the latest status report, and we will take a call on this," the Bench added.



As Bhushan argued: "What about states, many vacancies in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, etc. Let states also file response on the pendency and vacancies," the Bench directed the Centre and states to submit the latest status report and also a compliance report within a period of four weeks.