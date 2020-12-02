SC Rebukes Guj Over ‘Attempts to Suppress Facts’ on Hospital Fires

Expressing anguish over the incident, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah termed it "shocking".

The bench said that the Gujarat government must be answerable and there can't just be an inquiry and report. Citing the fire incident as a wakeup call, the bench said the issues with fire safety in hospitals would not be resolved by merely appointing committee or commission, instead there must be a thorough inspection of the premises and the responsibility should be fixed.

The Rajkot hospital fire resulted in the death of five patients in the ICU of a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. The top court said fire incidents in hospitals killing patients are recurring in states and one hospital after another, and there is no action taken by the states to prevent fire. The top court sought response from the Centre as well as Gujarat by 1 December.