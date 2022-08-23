No Order on Shiv Sena Poll Symbol Till Thursday: Supreme Court To EC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 23 August, referred to a five-judge bench the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification.

The top court ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party's poll symbol