Uddhav Was Ready To Align With BJP If Rebels Dumped Eknath Shinde, Claims MLA

Kesarkar said after the rebellion broke out in the party with 39 MLAs (the number now stands at 40) siding with Shinde, the rebel leader who is now the chief minister, he again approached Thackeray through someone who was involved in talks between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

However, Thackeray said he was ready to align with the BJP provided the rebels leave Shinde and come back to the party-fold, a proposal which was not acceptable to the dissident MLAs and the BJP, he claimed.

He claimed when even Thackeray was ready to align with the BJP, why were Sena leaders, particularly Aaditya Thackeray, provoking party workers against the rebel MLAs.