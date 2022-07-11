'MVA Parties Should Fight 2024 Assembly Elections Together': Sharad Pawar
"This is my personal opinion, will have to discuss with my party leaders and alliance partners," Sharad Pawar said.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday, 10 July, said he feels the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - should fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together, but a decision on it will be taken only after the issue is discussed with the leaders of his party as well as the alliance partners.
On the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts taken in the last cabinet meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Pawar said the issue was not part of the MVA's common minimum programme, and he came to know about the decision only after it was taken.
Pawar, who is on two-day tour of Aurangabad, was speaking to reporters.
Responding to a query whether the MVA parties should fight the next assembly elections in the state together, Pawar said: "It is my personal wish that the MVA constituents should contest the future polls together...But this is my personal opinion. I will first have a discuss the issue with my party leaders and talks can then be held with the alliance partners."
The MVA government led by Thackeray collapsed on 29 June, days after his party Shiv Sena faced a rebellion launched by senior leader Eknath Shinde.
On 30 June, Shinde took oath as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy. Shinde enjoys the support of 40 rebel Sena MLAs.
Pawar's Dig at Rebels
Taking a dig at the rebel Sena MLAs over the reasons cited by them for their revolt, Pawar said, "The dissident legislators don't give any fixed reason. Sometimes they talk about Hindutva, sometimes about funds."
Following their revolt, the rebel MLAs have been saying that they went against the Sena leadership as the party was going away from the cause of Hindutva. Some of them also talked about not getting funds for their constituencies.
"All reasons - Hindutva, NCP and lack of development funds - given by the rebel Sena legislators as explanation for their decision holds no meaning," the NCP supremo said.
Pawar claimed that he was absolutely unaware of the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhanjinagar and Dharashiv respectively.
"Renaming these places was not part of the common minimum programme of the MVA. I came to know only after the decision was taken. It was taken without prior consultation. Opinions were expressed by our people during the cabinet meeting over the proposal. But the decision was that of the (then) chief minister (Thackeray)," Pawar said.
Had any decisions about Aurangabad's welfare been taken, people would have been happy, he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.