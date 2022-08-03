Maharashtra Govt Led by Eknath Shinde Issued 751 Govt Resolutions in One Month

Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has issued 751 government resolutions (GRs) within a month since Shinde took over as the chief minister of the state on 30 June, reported PTI, on Wednesday, 3 August.

While a maximum of 104 GRs have been issued by the Health Department, 24 resolutions were issued by the Medical Education Department.

In addition, the two-member state Cabinet comprising Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, has also issued resolutions relating to procuring additional loan for Metro-3 line and sanctioning of funds worth Rs 52 lakh for installing statue of late leader Balasaheb Desai.

The resolutions, which are publicly available at the government's official website, are approval orders which are given to sanction release of funds for various developmental works.