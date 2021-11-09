500 Farmers to Move Peacefully Everyday to Parliament During Winter Session: SKM
The ongoing farmers’ protest against the contentious farm laws will complete one year on 26 November.
With the ongoing farmers’ protest completing one year on 26 November, and winter session of the parliament beginning on 29 November, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced:
“…on and from 29 November until the end of this Parliament session, 500 selected farmer volunteers will move every day to Parliament in tractor trollies peacefully and with full discipline, to assert their rights to protest in the national capital…”
This, the SKM pointed out, is “in order to increase the pressure manifold on this obstinate, insensitive, anti-people and pro-corporate BJP central government, to force it to concede the demands for which farmers across the country have launched a historic struggle for one year.”
Further the SKM called upon all farmers to observe one year of the protest against the contentious farm laws passed by the BJP government “by assembling in large numbers at borders and to hold state level protests in distant states”.
