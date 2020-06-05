“Nothing surprises me anymore. But hope persists, we will try again soon. As a Muslim Indian, with whatever has happened over the past few years, I've now become accustomed to things like this,” Jamia Millia Islamia student and Anti-CAA activists Safoora Zargar’s sister, Sameeya Zargar, speaks to The Quint a day after her sister was denied bail in Patiala House Court.Arrested on 10 April, Safoora was subsequently slapped with the strict anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) under FIR number 59 that is investigation the NE Delhi riots.The arguments for bail between the public prosecutors and Zargar’s lawyers lasted for about eight hours spanning two days, 30 May and 4 June, at the end of which she was denied bail by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana. While dismissing the plea, Rana said he ‘did not find merits in the bail application’. The arguments made in court can be read here.After 8 Hours of Arguments Over 2 Days, Safoora Zargar Denied BailSameeya however believes that justice will prevail, ‘Justice even though late, will prevail,’ she said expressing faith in the judiciary of the country.The Quint has learnt, that this was the third time Zargar’s lawyers were moving court for bail. The first time was on 18 April when UAPA was not yet invoked, which was rejected on 21 April after the invocation of the anti-terror law. Then again on 2 May a bail application was moved, but withdrawn after arguments in court.When asked how Zargar was holding up in jail, considering she gets to make calls to her family and counsel, Sameeya said, “She is stronger than you can think, she has been holding up and involving herself in reading and praying.”One of the arguments made by Zargar’s counsel for securing bail was that she was 21 weeks pregnant and suffering from Poly Cystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD), which could increase her chances of a miscarriage. Acknowledging the concerns, the judge requested the jail superintendent to ‘provide adequate medical aid and assistance to the applicant/accused.’Denying Safoora Zargar Bail was Wrong in Law, Despite UAPAWhen asked about her health, Sameeya said, “Everyone is aware of the issues a pregnant woman faces in her term, from morning sickness to sleep issues; she has a bit more because of her history of urinary tract infection and PCOD. When she talks to us, she says she is okay. What else can she say to her worried parents anyway.”Earlier in May, Zargar was targeted excessively on social media, with fake claims around her pregnancy and marital status. The claims were found baseless and false and reflected the trolling activists, students and many others are exposed to. The Quint had reached out to Sameeya then, who had said, “Such vicious attacks on her by social media trolls are the least of our concern right now. We are focusing our energy on finding ways to bring her out of jail.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.