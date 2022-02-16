'Saddened', 'Shocked': Punjab CM, Kejriwal Condole Deep Sidhu's Sudden Demise
He had come to limelight after claiming responsibility for hoisting the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day 2021.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote after the news of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's sudden demise broke on Tuesday, 15 February.
Sidhu died in a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday night after his car collided with a truck on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, fatally injuring him.
He had come to limelight last year after claiming responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, during a tractor rally led by farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws.
From a battery of politicians, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Hindi film actress Richa Chadha, a slew of people condoled Sidhu's shocking demise.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to pay his respects and said, "the news of Deep Sidhu's death is very unfortunate. May he lay on god's feet."
"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Deep Siddhu. My sincerest condolences for his family and friends," wrote Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his Twitter.
Actress Richa Chadha, too, expressed 'shock' at the news and expressed her condolences towards Sidhu's kin.
BJP member Parminder Singh Brar condoled Sidhu's death, remembering him as "the young leader who stood with farmers."
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, meanwhile, paid his respects to the late actor on Twitter saying that it is a "huge loss to the Punjabi film industry."
'Died or..?' : Others Express Disbelief
A member of Congress party, Tehseen Poonawallah, on the other hand, expressed his disbelief surrounding the incident and tweeted, "Is it true that Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has died in a road accident? Did the accident happen on the KMP highway today?"
Echoing this, BJP leader Ajay Sehrawat also took to Twitter to say,
