Sack Delhi LG for Illegal Award of Contract to Daughter: AAP to PM Modi

"It should be known that the Hon'ble Lt. Governor, as KVIC president, had got the design of Khadi Lounge, Mumbai made free of cost (pro bono) requesting his daughter, who is a designer," the Raj Niwas had clarified in a tweet, adding, "Contrary to your (Singh's) statement, there was no tender for the design, and no one got the tender and instead, lakhs of rupees of KVIC were saved." Replying to questions on the Raj Niwas's clarification, Singh said the KVIC Act clearly bars its officials from awarding any contract or work to any of their family members.

"What kind of logic is this? Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP leader) who is a computer engineer, wants to do Central Vista IT work for free. Our Praveen Deshmukh (AAP MLA), who is an MBA, wants to take care of the management of the Prime Minister Minister's Office for free…Will they be given this work?” he asked.

The AAP MP said the KVIC should have followed a due process to award the work for interior designing of the Khadi lounge as per the rules and if it wanted the work to be done free of cost, it should have given an open invitation to rope in the best interior designer.

"Whether due process was followed? Whether any tender was floated or an open invitation was given for free service of the interior designers for the work. Saxena's daughter was the only best interior designer available in the country?" Singh asked.He alleged that Saxena got the Mumbai Khadi lounge interior designing work done by his daughter and even got her name written in the inaugural plaque of the lounge for her professional gain.