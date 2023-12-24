Retired Police Officer Shot Dead by Terrorists During Prayer in Jammu & Kashmir

Mohammed Shafi, a retired Senior Superintendent of Police, was allegedly shot dead by terrorists on the morning of Sunday, 24 December, at Gantmulla in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Shafi was reportedly praying inside a mosque when the attack occurred.

Kashmir Police posted on X on Sunday morning, "#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited."