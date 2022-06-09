Response on Prophet Row Not Enough, PM Modi Could Have Diffused It: Hamid Ansari

Speaking on the Prophet row and the global outrage from 16 nations, India's former Vice-President and a career diplomat, Hamid Ansari, on Wednesday, 8 June, said that the statements issued by the embassy is “not enough".

Adding that it is not enough for the official spokesperson to issue a clarification, Ansari said, “This should have been dealt with at an appropriate political level…Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have diffused the issue but no one thought it fit to do this at an appropriate time,” NDTV reported.