Hamid Ansari Raises Concern Over 'Cultural Nationalism' in India, Govt Hits Back
The former vice president's remarks drew flak from Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on Wednesday, 26 January, expressed concern over India's emerging practice of 'cultural nationalism,' at a virtual event organised by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC). The remarks have elicited opposition from the government.
“In recent years, we have experienced emergence of trends and practices that dispute the well-established principle of civic nationalism and interposes a new and imaginary practice of cultural nationalism…. It wants to distinguish citizens on the basis of their faith, give vent to intolerance, insinuate otherness, and promote disquiet and insecurity,” Ansari said at the event.
He also urged taking action against these human rights offenses by saying, “These trends need to be contested legally and contested politically.”
The remarks drew flak from Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who said, "This Indo-American Muslim Council, who had a link with SIMI and ISI, who used to propagate anti-India bashing and Modi bashing, has done it again."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.