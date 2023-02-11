'Remove Muslims, Why Us?'— Delhi Eviction Drive Shows Caste-Community Faultlines

Tughlakabad village has over 2 lakh residents, several thousands of whom are today facing the threat of eviction and their homes being demolished. Dutt resides in the ‘Churia’ mohalla of the village, the only one to have so far received the eviction notice from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But the Churia mohalla, which has come to be known as the ‘Bengali colony’, for the high number of Bengalis residing there, also happens to be the biggest one in the village .

“Today it is us, tomorrow it will be the rest of the colonies,” says Suman Uday, another resident in the Bengali colony. “BJP says this is Ram Rajya. I worship Ram everyday inside my home. But if my home is demolished, the Ram ji in my small temple will also be evicted. How is it Ram Rajya then?” she asks. All colonies in the area are clusters divided on the basis of castes – there’s the Jat mohalla, the Kumhar mohalla, the Jatav mohalla, the Gujjar mohalla, the Valmiki mohalla, and so on.

Many residents in these mohallas or colonies have been ardent BJP supporters, and their caste-community has traditionally voted for the party. But when, on 11 January, the Bengali colony was served an eviction notice and asked to pack up their bags within 15 days, a wave of insecurity, fear, and sense of betrayal enveloped not just the Bengali colony but the others too.