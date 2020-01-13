Register Drones by 31 Jan or Face Action: Indian Aviation Ministry
The Aviation Ministry on Monday, 13 January announced a scheme providing a window up to 31 January for voluntary registration of all drones and their operators, days after top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in US drone attack.
Those who fail to register will face action under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act.
"In order to facilitate the identification of civil drones and drone operators, a one-time opportunity for voluntary disclosure of such drones and drone operators is being provided... All persons in possession of drones are required to complete the process (of online registration) by 31 January 2020," it added.
The number of illegal drones in India is likely to be between 50,000 and 60,000, co-chair of a FICCI committee on drones, Ankit Mehta, had said on 22 October last year.
A senior Indian government official said the attack "precipitated the government to take action to regulate hundreds of non-compliant drones" that are operating in the country.
"What happened at Gatwick airport in December 2018 was already there on our mind," the official added.
Gatwick airport, Britain's second-busiest after Heathrow airport, remained closed from 19-21 December 2018, when multiple rogue drones were seen flying over the perimeter fence. During the three-day period, around 1,000 flights had to be cancelled or diverted to prevent any untoward incident.
DAN and OAN to Be Issued Online for Drone Operation
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 27 August 2018, had issued the CAR to regulate the use of civilian drones in the Indian airspace.
Under these regulations, a process has been prescribed for drone operators to obtain Unique Identification Number (UIN), Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) and other permissions.
Called the "No Permission-No Take Off" regulation, a drone operator has to use the DGCA's software programme DigiSky to obtain valid permissions before operating drones in India.
However, the DAN and the OAN do not confer any right to operate drones in India if it does not fulfil the DGCA's drone regulations, the ministry clarified.
"Further, ownership of drones in India without a valid DAN or OAN shall invite penal action as per applicable laws. This database will be issued to process each case as per the regulations by seeking further information if required," the ministry stated.
Smit Shah, Director - Partnerships, Drone Federation of India (DFI), said on Monday, "We believe that such a step taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation will provide an accurate number of existing drones in India."
The Drone Federation of India (DFI) is an association of drone companies such as Asteria Aerospace, Quidich Innovation Labs, AutoMicroUAS, Aarav Unmanned Systems and Indrones.
