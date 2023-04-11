Viral Video of 'Ramayana' Playing at Noida Pub Sparks Arrests, Case Filed

An incident at a Noida pub has led to the arrest of two people, including the owner of the establishment, on Monday, 10 April.

In particular: The incident that prompted the arrests took place at a pub called Lord of the Drinks in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall.

Videos of the incident first surfaced online

One such video purportedly shows people grooving to music with scenes from a television show based on Ramayana in the backdrop

Facing the music: While no one lodged a complaint, Noida Police said that it took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case at the Sector 39 Police Station.