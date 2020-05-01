Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial Ramayan which is re-airing on Doordarshan has become the world’s most-watched show with 7.7 crore viewers, Doordarshan Nationalposted on its official Twitter handle on Thursday night.“WORLD RECORD!! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April,” tweeted the channel.Ramayan is being telecast again since March 28 on public demand. Earlier, Doordarshan grabbed the top spot in the TRP rating chart, the second week in a row. The TV channel garnered 170 million viewers in four episodes in its second week.Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas .For the first time in the country, the serial was originally broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. Then, every Sunday, at 9.30 a.m. the show was aired on TV. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)