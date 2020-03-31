Rajasthani Artists Use Folk Music to Arm Locals in COVID-19 Battle

The lyrics of the song (translated) go like:

O my friend, what do I say about you

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Coronavirus has spread in the country

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Corona is known to be very harmful

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Listen to what PM Modi is saying

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Think of the country as your family

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Whoever has a cough or fever, get it checked

Stay at home till the 14 of April

If you have difficulty breathing, get it checked

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Cover your nose while sneezing

and mouth while you cough

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Wash your hands with soap

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Keep 1 meter distance between each other

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Don't go to fairs or weddings

Stay at home till the 14 of April

Corona's ghost needs to be erased

Stay at home till the 14 of April

I am singing to you

Please understand the gravity of what I am saying

Stay at home till the 14 of April

We have to show our love for the country

Stay at home till the 14 of April