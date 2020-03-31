Rajasthani Artists Use Folk Music to Arm Locals in COVID-19 Battle
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
With a 21-day nationwide lockdown in force, artists in Rajasthan's Udaipur have decided to spend their time using the tribal Wangdi language, spoken in the southern part of the state, to spread awareness about the do's and don’ts of living through the coronavirus pandemic. This is especially supposed to reach out to those who don't speak Hindi or English.
In this video, we have Laxman Lal Gurjar and Thawarchand Khandera singing a song that they wrote themselves. They’re performing it in Madri village in Jhadol tehsil in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. Not in the frame but playing the tabla is, Bhupendra Gurjar.
Loading...
The lyrics of the song (translated) go like:
O my friend, what do I say about you
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Coronavirus has spread in the country
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Corona is known to be very harmful
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Listen to what PM Modi is saying
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Think of the country as your family
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Whoever has a cough or fever, get it checked
Stay at home till the 14 of April
If you have difficulty breathing, get it checked
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Cover your nose while sneezing
and mouth while you cough
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Wash your hands with soap
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Keep 1 meter distance between each other
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Don't go to fairs or weddings
Stay at home till the 14 of April
Corona's ghost needs to be erased
Stay at home till the 14 of April
I am singing to you
Please understand the gravity of what I am saying
Stay at home till the 14 of April
We have to show our love for the country
Stay at home till the 14 of April
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)