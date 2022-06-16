Video Shows Cong's Srinivas Dragged, Kicked by Cops; Twitter Slams Police Action
The video also shows the Youth Congress leader trying to resist the police's attempts to detain him.
As the Congress continues to protest over the Enforcement Directorate probe against Rahul Gandhi, videos circulating on social media showed the Delhi Police dragging Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV on the road and kicking him, as they detain him during a demonstration.
The videos also showed the Youth Congress leader trying to resist the police's attempts to detain him, telling the media, as he is being taken away, that the case against Rahul Gandhi is fabricated.
Several people took to Twitter to condemn the police's violent handling of Srinivas.
"They should be ashamed of the way they behaved with women workers and senior leaders. This is political vendetta," the Youth Congress leader told NDTV on a phone call from inside the bus.
Congress Says Police Entered Party HQ, Official Denies Any Use of Force
A video shared by the Congress on Wednesday, 15 June, showed police personnel forcibly entering the party's headquarters in New Delhi, as party workers and leaders continued to protest the ED investigation against Gandhi.
"The Delhi Police today forcibly entered the national headquarters of the Indian National Congress at Delhi, beat up workers and leaders. This is patently criminal trespass. The goondaism of Modi government and Delhi Police has reached its zenith," said party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
On the other hand, the Delhi Police has maintained that no personnel entered the AICC office. "Untrue. False news. No such incident took place," the DCP of New Delhi said.
"Many people threw barricades at police near AICC office, so there might've been a scrimmage. But police didn't go inside the AICC office and use lathi charge. Police are not using any force," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned by the ED for three days, has been asked to appear before the central agency again on Friday, 17 June.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
