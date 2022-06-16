Video Shows Cong's Srinivas Dragged, Kicked by Cops; Twitter Slams Police Action

As the Congress continues to protest over the Enforcement Directorate probe against Rahul Gandhi, videos circulating on social media showed the Delhi Police dragging Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV on the road and kicking him, as they detain him during a demonstration.

The videos also showed the Youth Congress leader trying to resist the police's attempts to detain him, telling the media, as he is being taken away, that the case against Rahul Gandhi is fabricated.

Several people took to Twitter to condemn the police's violent handling of Srinivas.