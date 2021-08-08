Quit India Movement Day: History, Quotes and Images

Quit India Movement was a mass civil disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August 1942. He launched the movement in Gowalia Tank Maidan (now also known as August Kranti Maidan), and gave a call 'do or die'.

While launching the movement, he demanded that the British must leave India immediately or else mass agitations would take place.

The call for mass agitation was followed by widespread violence and sabotage. It was directed at railway stations, telegraph offices, government buildings, and other emblems and institutions of colonial rule.

Almost all prominent leaders of Congress were arrested, and it was banned. Moreover, the British further used police and army to suppress the movement.