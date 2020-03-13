Pvt Airport Operators Seek to Charge More Due to COVID-19 Losses

As governments and organisations advise avoiding travel as precaution against the coronavirus pandemic, Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) of India wrote to the government seeking permission to levy extra charge on passengers so as to recover losses.

Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) wrote to Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, that the decline in travel is “impacting airports adversely with no offset or compensatory stream available to them” as well as “severely impacting the cash flows for the airport operators”.