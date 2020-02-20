‘Put Rs 100 in Paper’: UP Principal’s Tip to Students for Boards
Representational image of students appearing for board exams. (Photo: PTI)

A school principal in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested after being caught on camera giving tips to students on how to cheat in board exams. Over 56 lakh students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, which began on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Praveen Mall, principal of the Harivansh Memorial Inter College in Mau district, can be seen in the clip encouraging students to “talk among themselves and write the papers.”

“For the one or two mark questions, talk among yourselves and write it. You have nothing to be scared about. No one will do anything, you have full freedom.”

“The invigilators at the exam centres are my friends. You don’t need to be scared there as well,” he is heard saying in the video.

“Even if you get caught and are given a slap or two, just bear it. Ask for another if needed.”
The principal was talking in the presence of other teachers and parents.

“Answer every question, don’t leave anything. Just put Rs 100 in the paper and the teachers will give grades blindly. You will not be asked any questions,” the principal said.

“If it’s a four mark question and even if the answer is incorrect, I guarantee you will get three marks.”

Students in the video can be heard saying “sahi hai” (this is nice).

The principal was arrested after a student uploaded the clip to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's grievance portal.

To curb the ‘copying mafia’, the UP government has set up a state-level ‘monitoring and control room’ for CCTV surveillance and voice recording. Nearly two lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at 7,784 centres in 75 districts of the state. Around two lakh invigilators are on duty, reports NDTV.

For the first time, the government has also set up a Twitter account, @upboardexam2020 to address any complaints regarding the exams.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

