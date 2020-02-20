‘Put Rs 100 in Paper’: UP Principal’s Tip to Students for Boards

Students in the video can be heard saying “sahi hai” (this is nice).

The principal was arrested after a student uploaded the clip to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's grievance portal.

To curb the ‘copying mafia’, the UP government has set up a state-level ‘monitoring and control room’ for CCTV surveillance and voice recording. Nearly two lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at 7,784 centres in 75 districts of the state. Around two lakh invigilators are on duty, reports NDTV.

For the first time, the government has also set up a Twitter account, @upboardexam2020 to address any complaints regarding the exams.

(With inputs from NDTV.)