‘Put Rs 100 in Paper’: UP Principal’s Tip to Students for Boards
A school principal in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested after being caught on camera giving tips to students on how to cheat in board exams. Over 56 lakh students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, which began on Tuesday, NDTV reported.
Praveen Mall, principal of the Harivansh Memorial Inter College in Mau district, can be seen in the clip encouraging students to “talk among themselves and write the papers.”
“The invigilators at the exam centres are my friends. You don’t need to be scared there as well,” he is heard saying in the video.
The principal was talking in the presence of other teachers and parents.
“Answer every question, don’t leave anything. Just put Rs 100 in the paper and the teachers will give grades blindly. You will not be asked any questions,” the principal said.
Students in the video can be heard saying “sahi hai” (this is nice).
The principal was arrested after a student uploaded the clip to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's grievance portal.
To curb the ‘copying mafia’, the UP government has set up a state-level ‘monitoring and control room’ for CCTV surveillance and voice recording. Nearly two lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at 7,784 centres in 75 districts of the state. Around two lakh invigilators are on duty, reports NDTV.
For the first time, the government has also set up a Twitter account, @upboardexam2020 to address any complaints regarding the exams.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
