Jail Authority Branded 'Terrorist' on My Back, Claims Punjab Prisoner
A prisoner in Punjab has accused his jail superintendent of torturing him and branding 'terrorist' on his back.
Karamjit Singh, a 28-year-old prisoner in Punjab's Barnala district, has accused the jail superintendent of torture and branding the word 'aatwadi' ('terrorist' in Punjabi) on his back.
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Sukhjinder Randhawa has ordered a probe into the matter, reports NDTV.
The jail superintendent, Balbir Singh, has denied all charges, and dismissed Karamjit Singh as a "repeat offender who has a habit of sharing concocted stories."
The prisoner made the allegation at a court in Mansa district, where a case filed under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act was being heard.
Probe To Include Medical Examination of Prisoner
Deputy CM Randhawa has ordered the police to conduct a thorough inquiry and a medical examination of the prisoner. DIG Ferozepur, Tajinder Singh Maur, has been appointed as the investigating officer.
According to TOI, Karamjit Singh, the prisoner who has made the complaint, hails from Balamgarh village in Punjab's Patiala district, and is facing nearly a dozen cases as well as a life sentence in a murder case.
'Malicious Intent of Congress Govt': Akali Dal
Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa has claimed that the incident shows "malicious intent of the Congress government to paint Sikhs as terrorists" and demanded the suspension of the jail superintendent.
