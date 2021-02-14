2019 Pulwama Attack: Two Years On, Six Terrorists Still Absconding

Pakistan-based terror mastermind Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar – the key conspirators behind 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawans – are still absconding.

A letter rogatory (LR) or a formal judicial request has been prepared by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) seeking information about all Pakistani nationals named in the charge sheet filed by the agency in August 2020.

“Since India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Pakistan, LRs have been prepared which will be sent from the Indian court concerned to the court in Pakistan,” an NIA source told The Quint. However, the NIA did not confirm when these LRs will be sent by the agency.