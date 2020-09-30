Cops Move Kin of UP Gang-Rape Victim From Protest Outside Hospital

According to the NDTV report, visuals from outside the hospital showed hundreds of people gathered around a black Scorpio with UP number plates (a police vehicle), into which the woman's family were apparently being forced.

The family demanded to be informed of the location of her body and had called for justice for her, reported NDTV. They eventually agreed to leave after being assured that her body would be handed over.

The police have not, however, disclosed where the woman’s body has been kept yet, the report added.