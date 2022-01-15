Prosecution To File Appeal Against Franco Mulakkal’s Acquittal in Rape Case

Kottayam Additional District and Sessions Court-I G Gopakumar, who delivered the verdict, had said in his order that "in view of the inconsistent version of the victim, this court is of the view that she cannot be categorised as a sterling witness."

Referring to minor changes in deposition, the judgment further said that "there is no consistency in the statement of the victim."

The testimony of one of the witnesses, also a nun, was discredited after she had written to her superiors saying her statement was given under police pressure and was not true, the report said.

The nun had later said that she had written the letter fearing consequences from the congregation for cooperating with the investigation.

The appeal against the acquittal, TNM reported, will be made on the grounds that many of the prosecution's witnesses were discredited for minor reasons.