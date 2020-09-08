Privilege Motion Against Arnab Goswami & Kangana in Maha Assembly
Shiv Sena Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik accused Arnab Goswami of using ‘derogatory language’.
Shiv Sena on Tuesday, 8 September moved a privilege motion in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly insulting the Maharashtra Assembly and conducting a media trial. A privilege motion was also passed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her remark comparing Mumbai to PoK (Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir).
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik accused Arnab Goswami of using ‘derogatory language’, and said that Goswami made a baseless remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Sarnaik also alleged that Goswami has often insulted Maharashtra ministers and Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha members during his prime time debates, and levelled unfounded allegations relating to Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
MLA Pratap Sarnaik urged the deputy speaker Narhari Zirval to accept the motion and to take necessary action against Republic TV, reported FPJ.
“In the name of independent media, he has been maligning the image of the chief minister, Pawar saheb and other elected representatives. We condemn this and demand that strict action be initiated by the House,” said MLA Sarnaik, reported Indian Express.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab also backed the motion and said that members of the House cannot be insulted.
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also supported the motion. “Everyone was free to express their opinion in our democracy, but there has to be some decorum,” Bhujbal said.
Deputy Speaker Zirval said that ‘action must be taken as per legislative rule’ on MLA Sarnaik’s proposal. The Opposition BJP members were miffed with the motion and started shouting slogans. Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that there were more important matters that needs to be discussed in the Assembly.
House proceedings were adjourned thrice, once for ten minutes and twice for half an hour each, over the issue, reported Indian Express.
(With inputs from Indian Express and Free Press Journal)
