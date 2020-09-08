Privilege Motion Against Arnab Goswami & Kangana in Maha Assembly

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab also backed the motion and said that members of the House cannot be insulted.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also supported the motion. “Everyone was free to express their opinion in our democracy, but there has to be some decorum,” Bhujbal said.

Deputy Speaker Zirval said that ‘action must be taken as per legislative rule’ on MLA Sarnaik’s proposal. The Opposition BJP members were miffed with the motion and started shouting slogans. Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that there were more important matters that needs to be discussed in the Assembly.

House proceedings were adjourned thrice, once for ten minutes and twice for half an hour each, over the issue, reported Indian Express.